Anjali Negi
May 02 ,2023
Song Hye Kyo to Michelle Yeoh: Asians shine at MET Gala 2023
Image: AP
MET Gala 2023 took place in New York city on May 1. Asian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra marked their presence at the red carpet with their unique style.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Alia Bhatt stunned in a Prabal Gurung design. The floor length white gown was embedded with matching pearls.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
BLACKPINK Jennie made her MET debut in a vintage Chanel dress.
Image: Jennie/Instagram
GOT7 Jackson Wang also walked the MET red carpet for the first time and looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Image: AP
Chinese singer-songwriter Cai Xukun stepped out in an embellished Prada suit with a hand fan.
Image: Cai Xukun/Weibo
Korean actor Song Hye Kyo opted for a blush pink Fendi blouse and skirt set for her first MET outing.
Image: AP
Michelle Yeoh was seen in a Chanel black-and-white gown.
Image: AP
Ke Huy Quan channelled his inner Karl Lagerfield by teaming his outfit with a pair of fingerless leather gloves.
Image: AP
