Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 09 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani are all smiles in reception photos
Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on June 8 with many industry names across TV and movies in attendance.
Sonnalli and Ashesh were all-smiles in the official photos from the wedding reception as they matched each other in their colour-coded monochrome ensembles.
Just like her wedding, Sonnalli decked up in a Manish Malhotra number, choosing this dusty ice blue organza lehenga with extensive sequin work.
Ashesh went the less-is-more route, opting for a black bandhgala with dusty ice blue buttons and a matching pocket square, mirroring his bride's colour palette.
Further embellishing her metallic-meets-sequin silhouette, Sonnalli opted for jewels by Varuna D Ajani with the asymmetrical neckpiece being a highlight.
The much-in-love couple appeared to mirror the spiritual theme for their wedding, 'love, laughter, Sabr Shukar'.
