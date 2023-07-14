Anjali Negi
Jul 14 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani enjoy a rainy day
Sonnalli Seygall shares a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Friday.
The actress was out on a rainy day to make the most of the monsoon season.
Sonnalli was joined by her husband Ashesh Sajnani on this outing.
The couple's friends and family were also seen in the photos.
Sonnalli posed with her husband Ashesh in the images.
The actress seem to be captured by nature's beauty at the location.
Just Sonnalli chilling on a swing.
The actress also interacted with the local people
Find Out More