Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 09 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani shimmer in monochrome for wedding reception
Varinder Chawla
Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai, a day after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
While Ashesh chose a conservative bandhgala, Sonnalli shined in a shimmering cocktail lehenga in icy silver.
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress opted for a lehenga set embellished with silver work through its volume paired with a cocktail blouse in the same texture.
A closer look at her ensemble revealed an asymmetrical diamond neckpiece, a haathphool and her blush pink choodas from the wedding.
The two mirrored each other's sartorial looks in coordinated monochrome ensembles as they posed for the paparazzi.
