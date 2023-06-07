Anjali Negi
Jun 07 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani's first photos as husband and wife out
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sonnali Seygall tied the knot with hotelier beau Ashesh Sajnani in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday (June 7).
Image: Varinder Chawla
Post the wedding, the couple stepped out to pose for the shutterbugs.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress wore a soft pink saree with silver detailing and a long trail.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ashesh, on the other hand, opted for a white sherwani with a soft pink pagdi.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sonnalli also shared the images from the ceremony on her Instagram handle.
Image: Varinder Chawla
