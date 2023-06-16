Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 16 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall flaunts sindoor in first public appearance post marriage
Varinder Chawla
Sonnalli Seygall was spotted at the recently held Adipurush screening Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
This marks her first public appearance post her wedding to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani.
Varinder Chawla
The actress was presumably there to support friend and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Sunny Singh who plays the role of Shesh in Adipurush.
Varinder Chawla
The actress chose a tiger orange anarkali for herself dotted with sparse gold embroidery with her gold set matching the ensemble.
Varinder Chawla
Sonnalli completed the look with her blush pink choodas from the wedding, and sindoor in her hair.
Varinder Chawla
