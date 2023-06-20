Shreya Pandey
Jun 20 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall, Ira Trivedi: Celebrity brides prove pink is the new red
Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram
Sonnalli Seygall is the latest bride to join the trend of wearing a pink bridal outfit.
Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram
Producer Madhu Mantena's wife Ira Trivedi also ditched red and donned a pink saree for her wedding.
Ira Trivedi/Instagram
Actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023. the actress chose an embellished pink lehenga on her wedding day.
Athiya Shetty/Instagram
Kiara Advani also opted for a pink bridal look. She wore an ivory and champagne pink coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
Neha Dhupia got married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The actress wore a pastel pink coloured lehenga for her big day.
Neha Dhupia/Instagram
Anushka Sharma was one of the first celebrities to ditch red in favour of pink for her wedding day.
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Find Out More