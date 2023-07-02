Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 02 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall keeps it casual in florals
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
Sonnalli Seygall took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her latest look.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
She appeared to be embracing the monsoons as she channeled her inner Barbie.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
Sonnalli's daytime look featured a short-hemmed, one-shouldered satin number with pale fuchsia flowers adorning the baby pink base.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
The ruched side-hem gave way to lose bows which heightened the casual vibe of the look.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
For accessories, she kept it simple with some layered bracelets, a chunky watch and a necklace.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
Sonnalli let the pink ensemble take over as she kept her makeup within the brown and tan palette save for some rouged pink cheeks.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
The actress has previously too expressed her love for pink, case in point her honeymoon wardrobe.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
She had worn a similarly printed maxi with ruffled sleeves and a thigh-high slit.
sonnalliseygall/Instagram
Find Out More