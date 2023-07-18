Anjali Negi
Jul 18 ,2023
Sonnalli Seygall shares a glimpse of her Maldives vacation
Sonnalli Seygall shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Monday.
The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives as she shared a glimpse of her trip with her followers.
Sonnalli was seen in a sea green printed beachwear.
The one-shouldered outfit had a thigh-high slit which she paired with tied ponytail.
Sonnalli enjoyed brunch on the beach.
The actress posed with her food in photos.
Sonnalli is often spotted at Maldives for her holiday trips.
The actress previously shared photos from a yacht in Maldives.
