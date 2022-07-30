Kriti Nayyar
Jul 30 ,2022
Sonu Sood's birthday: A look at 'Dabangg' star's fitness routine
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
Sonu Sood is known for his impressive physique and fitness, and the actor often shares glimpses of his workout regime on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
Sonu's fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja told GQ that the actor's routine changes according to the demands of his films.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
Bhateja revealed that weight training is an integral part of Sonu's fitness plans, with a special focus on functional and bodyweight exercises.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
“50 per cent of his routine comprises of bodyweight exercises. This helps in keeping him active and allows him to move effortlessly," Yogesh said.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
He also added that Burpees, Wipers, Front lever, Plank, Human flag, Handstand, Pull-ups and archer push-ups are some exercises they never skip.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
“He’s got the mind, body, and soul of a top-level athlete, and he loves to learn and grow," Yogesh said of the actor.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
Be it 'Dabangg' or 'Simmba', Sonu's chiselled physique has always worked wonders on-screen.
Image: Instagram/ @sonu_sood
Find Out More