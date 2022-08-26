Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 26 ,2022
Sony Interactive Entertainment launches PS5 DualSense Edge Controller: Features here
Image: PlayStation
DualSense Edge for PlayStation 5 is the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Image: PlayStation
Players can remap or deactivate specific button inputs and fine-tune their aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones.
Image: PlayStation
Players can save their settings to unique profiles and swap between them while they are playing games.
Image: PlayStation
The dedicated Fn button allows to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles.
Image: PlayStation
Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help players stay comfortable in-game while maintaining grip and stability.
Image: PlayStation
The DualSense Edge wireless controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion control and more - price is not announced yet.
Image: PlayStation
Find Out More