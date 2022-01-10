Sony launches WF-C500 wireless earphones in India with up to 10hr battery life
Image: Sony
The Sony WF-C500 TWS comes with 5.8mm Neodymium drivers and responds to a frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz.
The Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds fit inside the ear with an ergonomic fit. The device is rather small and hence should be easy to fit in.
The Sony WF-C500 TWS has a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that restores high-frequency elements that make up a track. With the Sony App, one can customize the sound as well.
The Sony WF-C500 TWS supports Bluetooth v5.0 and supports SBC and AAC codecs of sound. Audio profiles supported on the device are A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP.
The battery life on the Sony WF-C500 TWS is excellent. On the website, the company says that earbuds can go up to 10 hours of playtime and charges up in 2.5hrs.
The device will be available in four different colours including orange, green, white and black and it will be available from January 16, 2022, on Sony Centre and other official retail stores for Rs. 5,990.
