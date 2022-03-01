Sony Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones launched in India: Check specifications and price
The Sony WH-XB910N feature dual noise cancellation technology with feedforward and feedback mics on each side. Users can also attend calls hands-free with the device.
The Sony WH-XB910N comes with a portable case and can be folded up in this way to carry along with other devices.
Users will be able to change track, adjust volume and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the touch panel on the side of the headphones.
Users get a total battery life of up to 30 hours. Additionally, the Sony WH-XB910N support fast charging, wherein charging it for 10 minutes will pump in 4.5 hours of extra playtime (optional adapter).
There is a quick attention mode on the Sony WH-XB910N wherein users can keep their hand over the right ear cup to decrease the volume down and deactivate noise cancellation for having a conversation.
With support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri and dual connectivity, the Sony WH-XB910N is priced on ShopAtSC.com for Rs. 14,990 (listed at Rs. 19,990). There is a black colour option as well.
