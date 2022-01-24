Sony SRS-NB10 Bluetooth neckband launched in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Sony
Sony has recently launched a wireless neckband in India called the Sony SRS-NB10. Unlike traditional neckbands with earbuds, the Sony SRS-NB10 Bluetooth neckband sits on one's collar.
Image: Sony
The neckband is designed to provide an enhanced work from home and entertainment experience. Using the device, people will be able to attend calls and listen to music.
Image: Sony
The Sony SRS-NB10 wireless speakers come with a full-range speaker and two omnidirectional microphones that feature Price Voice Pickup Technology for clear voice calls. There is a dedicated mute button on the neckband as well.
Image: Sony
The volume rockers on the Sony SRS-NB10 are touch-sensitive. It can also control music playback with the help of on-device controls.
Image: Sony
The device has a Type-C port and offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a full charge. It also supports quick charging and is rated IPX4.
Image: Sony
Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband Bluetooth speaker is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 12,027, down from the original price of Rs. 13,999.
Image: Sony