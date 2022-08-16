Shikhar Mehrotra
Sony XR-85X95K with 85-inch display and Cognitive Processor XR launched in India
Image: Sony
The Sony XR-85X95K comes with an 85-inch UHD Mini LED display panel.
Under the hood, the Sony XR-85X95K features Cognitive Processor XR and XR Backlight Master Driver technology for a better viewing experience.
The TV supports a high dynamic range and supports HDR10 content, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
The TV features multiple ports for connectivity and runs on Google TV interface on top of Android.
The TV supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 4K resolution for playing video. It also has a six-speaker audio setup.
Although the Sony XR-85X95K has a regular price of Rs. 8,99,900, the company would sell it for an introductory price of Rs. 6,99,990.
