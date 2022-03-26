Soon to be grandparents Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor's stunning glimpses
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most graceful couples in Bollywood, with their adorable glimpses shedding major couple goals for all netizens.
The duo never ceases to shower love on each other via Instagram, and captioning this picture, Sunita wrote, "My Amazing husband, my biggest blessing".
Anil Kapoor and Sunita are all smiles as they strike a pose.
The duo's sunkissed picture is all things love. Sunita Kapoor adorably holds Anil's arms as they strike a pose.
The duo twins in black as they shed smiles for the camera. The power couple is surely ageing like fine wine.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor look resplendent in traditional wear as they pose with daughter Sonam Kapoor, who's clad in a stunning pink lehenga.
For the unversed, Anil and Sunita dated for 11 years before they decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 19, 1984.
