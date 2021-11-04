'Sooryavanshi', 'Annaatthe' & more: All Diwali releases to enjoy festivities in theatres
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'Sooryavanshi'- Hindi - Nov 5: Akshay Kumar stars as Rohit Shetty's cop, and the director's other cops, Singham & Simmba too star.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'Annnatthe' -Tamil- Nov 4 : Rajinikanth is back in his trademark style in this action drama on sibling bond, also starring Nayanthara.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
'Eternals'- English- Nov 5: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden star in this Marvel venture on reunion of Eternals to protect Earth.
Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios
'Enemy'- Tamil- Nov 4: Vishal, Arya and Prakash Raj star in this action thriller revolving friendship, police and crime.
Image: Twitter/@VishalKOfficial
'Manchi Rojulochaie'- Telugu-Nov 4: Young actor Santosh Shobhan & Mehreen Pirzada star in Maruthi's romantic comedy.
Image: Twitter/@UVConcepts_
'Paani Ch Madhaani'-Punjabi- Nov 5: Gippy Grewal &Neeru Bajwa star in this romantic comedy is about a group's musical dream in London in 80s.
Image: Instagram/@neerubajwa
'Mission C'-Malayalam- Nov 5: This is a action thriller stars Kailash, Major Ravi, Appani Sarath & revolves around officers facing a deadly challenge.
Image: Instagram/@sarath_appani
As per reports, Saswata Chatterjee's Bengali film 'Tokhon Kuasa Chilo', Gujarat film 'Amar Prem' & Kannada fim 'Gulaal' are also releasing on Diwali.
Image: Instagram/@saswatachatterjeeofficial