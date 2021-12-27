'Sooryavanshi' to 'Mumbai Saga', see Bollywood's highest-grossing movies of 2021
Image: Twitter/@AKFansGroup/JohnAbraham_On
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' ended up collecting over Rs 290 crore at the box office emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.
Image: Twitter/@Bobby_Bhai7
Ranveer Singh's latest biographical sports drama managed to collect over Rs 45 crore within the first week of its release. The film is expected to attract more moviegoers in its upcoming weeks in theatres.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' was released on August 19 this year. The action-thriller flick ended up collecting over Rs 50 crore.
Image: Twitter/@MovieZine_
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest entertainer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' managed to take over the hearts of the audience as it grossed over Rs 36 crore at the box office.
Image: Twitter/@MovieZine_
Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's passionate love story in 'Tadap' proved to be a successful debut film for the former as the movie collected over Rs 34 crore at the box office.
Image: Twitter/@nptiwaari
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar's horror-comedy flick 'Roohi' grossed over Rs 30 crore at the box office.
Image: Twitter/@aavishhkar
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham's action thriller 'Mumbai Saga' was released in March this year. The film ended up grossing over Rs 22 crore at the box office.
Image: Twitter/@FansnStars