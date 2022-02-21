Sophie Turner's b'day: Top TV shows of 'GOT' star to watch and beat Monday blues
'Game of Thrones' is an American fantasy drama that is very popular worldwide. This show marks the debut of Sophie Turner as the main actor. She essayed the role of Sansa Stark, a young noblewoman.
'Survive' is an American drama that revolves around the only survivors of a plane crash in a distant mountain. In the show, Sophie Turner portrays the character of Jane.
'The Thirteenth Tale' is a 2013 drama based on Diane Setterfield's 2006 gothic novel with the same name.
'Home Movie: The Princess Bride' is an American comedy miniseries directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Van Toffler, Barry Barclay, and Floris Bauer. There are a total of 10 episodes.
'The Prince' is an American animated sitcom created by Gary Janetti for HBO Max. In the show, Sophie Turner has voiced the character of Prince Charlotte.
'The Staircase' is a crime-drama Tv show miniseries. In this Tv series, Sophie Turner essayed the character of Margaret Ratliff.