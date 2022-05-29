Sourav Ganguly, Amit Shah to Akshay Kumar, celebrities galore at IPL 2022 Final; See pics
Image: Twitter
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen in the stands at Narendra Modi Stadium, where he has gone to watch IPL 2022 final.
Image: Twitter
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was spotted in stands enjoying the final of IPL 2022 between Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Image: Twitter
In this pic, Sourav Ganguly can be seen having a chat with his Afghanistan Cricket Board counterpart.
Image: Twitter
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also spotted in stands enjoying the final of IPL 2022.
Image: Twitter
After his electrifying performance, Ranveer Singh has taken a seat in the stands to watch the IPL 2022 final.
Image: Twitter