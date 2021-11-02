South Africa vs Bangladesh: 3 Key player battles to look forward to in T20 WC match
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Quinton de Kock will be dangerous once he starts scoring runs and Mahedi Hasan will have to try and put a stop to that.
Anrich Nortje is regularly picking wickets for his side and has already scalped 5 wickets and Mushfiqur Rahim will have a tough time against him.
Aiden Markram is the leading run-scorer for South Africa in this tournament will take on Mustafizur Rahman who is a tricky bowler.
