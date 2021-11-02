South Africa vs Bangladesh: 3 players who shone in T20 World Cup match
Image: Twitter/T20Worldcup
Anrich Nortje once again came out in flying colours picking up three wickets while giving away just eight runs.
Image: Anrichnortje02
Kagiso Rabada gave South Africa the early breakthrough by picking up the first three wickets and was adjourned the player of the match for the same.
Image: AP
Taskin Ahmed was on the losing side, but put pressure on the SA batters, picking two wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs.
Image: AP