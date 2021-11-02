South Africa vs Bangladesh: 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter/ Cricket South Africa/ Instagram
Aiden Markram is currently the leading run-getter for South Africa in the T20 World Cup and will look to continue his fine form against Bangladesh.
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram
Mushfiqur Rahim has been in phenomenal form with the bat for Bangladesh and will look to add more runs in this World Cup campaign.
Image: Bangladesh Tigers/ Instagram
With Shakib Al Hasan ruled out Mustafizur Rahman will be leading the bowling attack and hoping to add more wickets to his tally.
Image: Bangladesh Tigers/ Instagram
Dwaine Pretorius has been exceptional with the ball picking up 6 wickets in total so far and will be causing trouble to Bangladesh batting lineup.
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah is the leading run-getter for the team in the tournament and will play a key role against South Africa.
Image: Bangladesh Tigers/ Instagram