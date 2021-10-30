South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 3 key player battles to watch out for in today's game
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Charith Asalanka in his last 2 matches scored 35 and 80* will come up against Kagiso Rabada who will give him a good run for his money.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Maheesh Theekshana went wicketless in the last game against Australia, despite bowling well but will come up against an in-form Aiden Markram.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Anrich Nortje hasn’t given away easy runs in the last 2 matches so Wanindu Hasaranga will have to be in top form to score against the pacer.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC