South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 players to watch out for in today's T20 World Cup match
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Aiden Markram against the West Indies, in just 26 balls, smashed 51* runs which comprised of 2 fours and 4 sixes. He has scored 91 runs in two matches.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Maheesh Theekshana went wicketless in the last game, despite bowling well. In 4 matches, he has picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 5.53.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Anrich Nortje hasn’t given away easy runs in the last two matches and has picked up three wickets at an impressive economy of 4.37.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Wanindu Hasaranga picked up the wickets of well-set Aaron Finch and later removed Glenn Maxwell. He has scored 81 runs and has also picked up 8 wickets.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Quinton de Kock is available for selection for the remaining World Cup matches and will be a very dangerous batsman for any bowling lineup.
Image: t20worldcup.com