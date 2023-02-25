Anirban Sarkar
Feb 25 ,2023
South Africa Women's team road to final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Image: AP
Sri Lanka Women's team defeated South Africa by three runs
Image: AP
South Africa Women thrashed New Zealand by 65 runs in their second group clash.
Image: AP
Australian Women's team defeated South Africa by 6 wickets
Image: AP
South Africa Women defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets to clinch a semifinal place.
Image: AP
South Africa Women grabbed a six runs win over England in the semifinal
Find Out More