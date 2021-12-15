'Spider-Man: No Way Home': 5 things in the movie to look forward to
1. Peter Parker and Dr-Strange's relationship: 'No Way Home' will explore the dynamics between Spider-Man and the Sorcerer Supreme for the first time post 'Avengers: Endgame'
2. Villians: Iconic villains like Green Gobline, Doc Ock, Electro and many more will be returning to the franchise.
3. 'Multiverse': MCU's latest superhero flick will feature some crazy multiverse shenanigans.
4. Spideys' fights with the villains: With so many villains returning to the franchise, action/fight scenes are definitely worth waiting for.
'Avengers: Endgame' bid a tearful goodbye to Ironman/Tony Stark, however, his legacy has been continued in 'No Way Home' and Peter can be seen using Stark's technology in his suit.
