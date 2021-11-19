'Spider-Man: No Way Home': check out all the villains Peter Parker will face
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Doctor Octopus: Doc Ock played by Alfred Molina was first seen in Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 2'.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Green Goblin: The villain played by Willem Dafoe is confirmed to appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
The Sandman: He is also one of the villains from Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 2'.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Electro: The villain played by Jamie Foxx was first seen in Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' series.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
The Lizard: The villain from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' series is confirmed to retune in 'No Way Home'
Image: Instagram/@247spiderman