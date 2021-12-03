'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Marvel'lous villains get their own posters; Check out
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus seen in 'Spider-Man 2' will be fighting Tom Holland's web-slinger in the movie.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro from Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man 2 is confirmed to appear in 'No Way Home'.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, first introduced in Sam Raimi's 2002 'Spider-Man' is all set to appear in 'No Way Home'.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Also, a new poster featuring Zendaya's MJ and Jamie Foxx' Electro was released by Spider-Man.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be released in India on December 16, one day before the US.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie