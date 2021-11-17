'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer out; 10 takeaways from action-packed glimpse
Trailer kicks off with Dr Strange telling Peter Parker that him botching up the spell on the revelation of his identity, has given birth to 'visitors from every universe.'
The first villain one sees is Doctor Octopus, who had first appeared in 'Spider-Man 2', who chases Spider-Man with his high-end tentacles.
The other villain we see is Green Goblin, who has made life miserable for Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man' and the two ventures after that.
While these two villains come separately, Spider-Man battles 3 of them together, Electro, Sandman and The Lizard, who have appeared in previous films of the franchise.
Spider-Man is seen in a new suit, a black and gold costume that seemed to don a more electrifying look with seemingly more powers later on in the trailer.
A glimpse that might go unnoticed, the New York skyline showcases a tribute for Captain America, with Statue of Liberty holding the superhero's shield.
There seem to be many mysteries, Dr Octopus wondering, 'You're not Peter Parker' , the line 'you're flying out into the darkness to fight ghosts' or Dr Stange's 'I'm sorry, kid'.
Peter's love story with MJ is a highlight, him sharing his 'normal' life for one week when she found out who he was, taking her on thrilling rides and trying to save her falling to death.
Amid the action, there are some light-moments too, when Peter and co ask Dr Octopus his actual name or when Dr Strange asks them to 'Please Scooby-Doo the c**p.'
Unlike reports and speculation, there was no presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the previous Spider-Man leads, though the villains they battled have returned.
