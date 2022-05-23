Spiti Valley, Udaipur, Coorg & more; A look at Best Monsoon Destinations in India
Image: Instagram/@we4utravels
Spiti Valley, which is located in Himachal Pradesh, is one of the best places for camping, and rains make it even more magical.
Image: Instagram/@destinationhimachal
Mount Abu falls in the midst of Rajasthan and it becomes a true attraction point during the monsoon.
Image: Instagram/@abutimes
Goa is undoubtedly a major attraction point for any time of the year, but the land of beaches becomes gorgeous during Monsoon.
Image: Instagram/@goa
Udaipur flourishes with more greenery around the lakes and palaces during monsoon making it a breathtaking view.
Image: Instagram/@udaipurcity.j
Darjeeling, known as the Queen of Hills, is one of the best places to visit in the rainy season and is located right at the foothills of the Himalayas.
Image: Instagram/@discoverneindia
Shillong, also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, is considered the top travel destination in India during the monsoon.
Image: Instagram/@daniel.martin69
Coorg is one of the most romantic destinations during the monsoon with its forest covered with a wide variety of flora and fauna.
Image: Instagram/@daniel.martin69