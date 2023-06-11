Anirban Sarkar
Jun 11 ,2023
Sporting celebrities who marked their attendance at the French Open final
Image: Twitter
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was in attendance at the French Open final
Image: Twitter
Zlatan Ibrahimovic who recently hung up his boots was seen alongside Mbappe in the Roland Garros
Image: Twitter
AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud watched the French Open final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud
Image: Twitter
Former Arsenal and France international Robert Pires enjoyed the French Open from the stands.
Image: Twitter
Several French players including Benjamin Pavard & Theo Hernandez also graced the occasion
Image: Twitter
Former NFL superstar Tom Brady also was seen cheering from the stands
