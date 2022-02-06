Sports personalities condoling Lata Mangeshkar's demise
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli in his tribute to Lata Mangeshkar wrote that her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. He thanked her for her music and the memories.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
VVS Laxman in his tweet spoke about how much pain it was for him to receive the news of Lata Mangeshkar death. He also added that Her voice and melodies will remain immortal.
Image: VVS Laxman/ Instagram
PV Sindhu took to a Twitter account and posted an image of Lata Mangeshkar with a broken heart emoji.
Image: BAI Media/ Instagram
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with a note which read that when you speak of talent she was one of the greatest and rarest the country has seen.
Image: ANI
Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to offer his condolences with a message which read Legends live for eternity No one will ever be like her.
Image: ANI
Sachin Tendulkar was seen at Breach Candy Hospital in a car as he made his way to pay his final respects to the late singer.
Image: ANI / Twitter
Anil Kumble while passing his condolences on the demise of Lata Mangeshkar wrote that legendary voice will continue to inspire.
Image: ICC