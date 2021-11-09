Sportspersons who were conferred with Padma awards
Image: rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter
Six-time world champion and the decorated Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan Award 2020.
Image: SAI Media / Twitter
PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan award for her outstanding achievement in the sport of badminton.
Image: SAI Media / Twitter
Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award.
Image: SAI Media / Twitter
Former Indian football team skipper Oinam Bembem Devi was awarded the Padma Shri award.
Image: SAI Media / Twitter
MP Ganesh who represented India in hockey was given the Padma Shri award.
Image: SAI Media / Twitter