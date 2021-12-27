Spotify: Groove to the Top Bollywood Soundtracks of the year 2021
Image:spotify
Jee Ni Karda is a track from the movie Sardar Ka Grandson, sung by Jass Manak and Nikhita Gandhi.
Image:instagram@rakulpreet
Mumbai Saga song "Shor Machega " is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala.
Image:instagram@yoyohoneysingh
"Aabaad Barbaad" Song from the Ludo album is sung by singer Arijit Singh
Image:@sanyamalhotra_
Aaye Haaye song is from the film Time To Dance and is sung by Millind Gaba, Aditi Singh Sharma
image:instagram@soorajpancholi
Listen to Main Hoon Na Tere Saath from the film "Saina" popularly sung by Amaal Mallik
Image:instagram@parineetichopra
Munde Mar Gaye is again from Time To Dance and is sung by Guru Randhawa
Image:instagram@soorajpancholi
Har Funn Maula Song from the Koi Jaane Na album is sung by famous singer Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Dadlani, Zara Khan
image:instagram@elliavrram
Ishq Karo Dil Se song is from Koi Jaane Na and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal
image:instagram@elliavrram
Chal Wahin Chale is from the film Saina, sung by Amaal Mallik.
image:instagram@parineetichopra