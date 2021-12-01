Spotify Wrap 2021: Taylor Swift to Bad Bunny, here are the most-streamed artists globally
5. Justin Bieber- The Canadian pop-star who released his album 'Justice' in 2021 placed fifth as most-streamed artists globally.
4. Drake- With the release of his album 'Certified Lover Boy' the rapper placed fourth on the list.
3. BTS- The globally beloved k-pop group had a standout year thanks to their hit single "Butter" which managed to land them in the top three.
2. Taylor Swift- With the release of her re-recorded album 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' bagged her the second spot on the list.
1. Bad Bunny-For the second year in a row, Puerto Rican Reggaeton star takes the title of most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify.
