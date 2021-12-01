Spotify Wrapped 2021: Olivia Rodrigo to Dua Lipa's hits, most-streamed songs globally
Image: Twitter/@oliviarodrigo
With 1.1 billion streams, Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit 'Drivers License' took the top spot at Spotify's most-streamed song of 2021.
Image: Twitter/@REV3LIV
Lil Nas X’s viral 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' from his first studio album bagged second place on the list.
Image: Twitter/@sevencreates
Marking his first entry on the list, The Kid LAROI bagged third place with his hit song 'Stay' with collaborator Justin Bieber.
Image: Twitter/@danyyybelieber
18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo entered the list again with her smash hit 'Good 4 u'. The song was also crowned 2021 Spotify Song of the Summer.
Image: Twitter/@artsbyvitor
Dua Lipa’s 'Levitating' featuring DaBaby from her retro-inspired album Future Nostalgia took the fifth spot on the Spotify list.
Image: Twitter/@Esterssish