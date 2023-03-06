Nitish Vashishtha

Mar 06 ,2023

Spotted: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others in the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ajay Devgn was at a film event when he was clicked by paparazzi. Image: Varinder Chawla
Tabu looked elegant in a blue and black printed saree. Image: Varinder Chawla
Shriya Saran wore a yellow dress while posing for the camera. Image: Varinder Chawla
Patralekhaa wore a printed white blazer and black trousers. Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti Haasan wore a black outfit during her outing. Image: Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor wore a white sweatshirt and paired it with baggy leggings. Image: Varinder Chawla
Chitrangda Singh looked serene in a blue dress as she posed for the picture. Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More