Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 21 ,2023
Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other celebs in Mumbai
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rupali Ganguly was seen during an outing with her son, Rudransh.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone was clicked by paps at the Mumbai airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Mehboob Studios.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at a restaurant in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan posed for the cameras as he was seen at a dance class in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Giorgia Andriani struck a pose while she was out for a walk with her dog.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Neha Sharma was clicked in Bandra.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Soundarya Sharma was seen visiting the R.D. National College in Bandra.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rekha and Alia Bhatt posed for the camera at an event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Anupam Kher looked sharp while donning his grey suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More