Nitish Vashishtha

Feb 21 ,2023

Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other celebs in Mumbai
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rupali Ganguly was seen during an outing with her son, Rudransh. Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone was clicked by paps at the Mumbai airport. Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Mehboob Studios. Image: Varinder Chawla
Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at a restaurant in Mumbai. Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan posed for the cameras as he was seen at a dance class in the city. Image: Varinder Chawla
Giorgia Andriani struck a pose while she was out for a walk with her dog. Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Neha Sharma was clicked in Bandra. Image: Varinder Chawla
Soundarya Sharma was seen visiting the R.D. National College in Bandra. Image: Varinder Chawla
Rekha and Alia Bhatt posed for the camera at an event. Image: Varinder Chawla
Anupam Kher looked sharp while donning his grey suit. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More