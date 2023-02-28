Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 28 ,2023
Spotted: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more celebs in the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora wore a printed co-ord set and completed her look with high heels.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in pink traditional attire.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mrunal Thakur wore a black top and paired it with blue jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a white T-shirt and brown trousers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Ajay Devgn posed alongside Tabu. They will be seen in Bholaa next.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tabu opted for a semi-formal look consisting of a white shirt and black flared trousers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kangana Ranaut opted for a white salwar kameez as she stepped out in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Pragya Jaiswal smiled as she was clicked by paparazzi in a black outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rapper CKay was also seen in the city wearing a blue hoodie, black trousers and white sneakers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Jackky Bhagnani was also clicked alongside rapper Ckay.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tiger Shroff posed for the paparazzi in a sporty black outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More