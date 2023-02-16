Nitish Vashishtha
Spotted: Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and other celebs in Mumbai
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Twinkle Khanna wore a velvet green dress during her outing in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Pratik Gandhi posed for the paps alongside his wife Bhamini Oza.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a casual yet classy outfit as she was photographed in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a black sporty outfit as she left her residence.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Actor/writer Farhan Akhtar was seen leaving a dental clinic in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor rocked a cosy yet fashionable outfit at the premiere of ‘Shehzada.’
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia was photographed with his wife Kanchi Kaul.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Varun Dhawan posed for the cameras at ‘Shehzada’ premiere in sporty attire.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Kartik Aaryan looked charming in a casual outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
Newlyweds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi posed for the paps during their public appearance.
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram
