'Squid Game' to 'Vincenzo': See the highest IMDb rated K-dramas of 2021
'Vincenzo', the legal action drama starring Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been was a hit amongst and has received a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.
'My Name' stars Han So-hee as a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death then goes undercover as a cop. The show is rated 7.9 out of 10 stars.
'One Ordinary Day' starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seung-Won Cha is a remake of the British series 'Criminal Justice'. The show has received 8.9 stars on IMDb.
'Squid Game' took to the world by storm and is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The show has received 8.0 stars in IMDb.
'Happiness' starring Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time in which infectious diseases have become the new norm. The movie is rated 8.5 on IMDb.
'Yumi's Cells' starring Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun is based on a webtoon of the same name and has an 8.5 rating on IMDb.
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' starring Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho is a remake of the 2004 South Korean film 'Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong'. The show has 8.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.
