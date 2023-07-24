Niharika Sanjeeiv
Sreeleela slays in an embellished lehenga set
Sreeleela/Instagram
Sreeleela has shared a series of pictures donning an embellished lehenga.
She played muse to fashion designer Jigar and Nikita's house Bindani.
The actress paired her lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse featuring frills at the sleeves.
She accessorised her look with statement diamond jewellery from the house of Karnika Jewels.
She sported light makeup with tinted pink lips.
Here's another look of the actress in an embellished white Anarkali featuring a golden belt.
The traditional outfit is from the shelves of Geethika Kanumilli.
She accessorised her look with statement earrings.
