Sri Lanka boasts 310 kg giant natural blue sapphire
Image: AP
A 310 kilograms heavy natural corundum blue sapphire was discovered in Ratnapura city. The gemstone was named "Queen of Asia."
Image: AP
Chamila Suranga, a gemmology researcher, inspected the giant rock. Shanka Ruwanditha, a director of the Gemological Institute of Ratnapura, currently possesses the stone.
Image: AP
A Sri Lankan gem enthusiast was seen taking a photo standing next to the massive stone. It was certified as a rare and one of the biggest corundums found in the country.
Image: AP