Apoorva Kaul
Jul 09 ,2022
Sri Lanka protests: Thousands take to streets, lay siege to President's residence
Image: AP
Protesters carrying Sri Lankan flags gathered outside the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the ongoing economic crisis.
Image: AP
Protesters barged into the official residence of Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa in Colombo.
Image: AP
Sri Lankan police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa in Colombo.
Image: AP
Thousands of protesters took to the streets after police lifted the curfew imposed in Sri Lanka's capital.
Image: AP
Protesters broke through the barricades placed by police and entered the Presidential residence. The protesters were seen enjoying in the swimming pool.
Image: AP
As per AP, at least 34 people including two police officers have been wounded as protesters tried to enter Sri Lankan President's residence.
Image: AP
People have blamed the Rajapaksa govt for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka which has led to a shortage of fuel and other essential services.
Image: AP
Protesters stormed into the Presidential residence and his office in Colombo, calling for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Image: AP
Sri Lankan security personnel tried to disperse the protesters using tear gas. In the image, a man can be seen picking up the tear gas canister from the road.
Image: AP
Find Out More