Sri Lanka: Sequence of events that led to emergency being imposed in the island nation
Image: Facebook/@GotabayaRajapaksa
Anti-government protests started in Sri Lanka in March as the country suffered its worst economic crisis
Image: AP
Protestors have accused government of mismanaging the economy and demanded the resignation of government
Image: AP
Sri Lanka is confronting an acute economic crisis with shortage of food, fuel and other essentials
Image: AP
Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka on April 1, a day after protesters demonstrated near his home
Image: AP
Amid protests in the island nation, Sri Lanka's 26 cabinet ministers handed over resignation to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
Image: Facebook/@MahindaRajapaksa
Sri Lankan President extended invitation to all political parties represented in the parliament to form a unity government. The offer was not accepted by the largest opposition party
Image: Twitter/@PresRajapaksa
Amid the protests in the island nation and calls for resignation, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed 17 new ministers
Image: Facebook/@GotabayaRajapaksa
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that he made mistakes that led to economic crisis and committed to rectify them
Image: Facebook/@GotabayaRajapaksa
The International Monetary Fund has assured Sri Lankan authorities of working closely with them on their economic program
Image: AP
Sri Lanka's opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) filed no-confidence motion against government
Image: ANI
Sri Lankan students held protest outside the Parliament, demanding that the government led by the Rajapaksa needs to end
Image: AP
Sri Lankan Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has adjourned the session until May 17 after protests by students outside Parliament
Image: Facebook/@MahindaYapaAbeywardena
Sri Lankan President declared a state of emergency from May 6 at midnight after protests in the island nation
Image: PTI