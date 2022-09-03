Vishal Tiwari
Sep 03 ,2022
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Big talking points ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match
Image: Twitter/ACC
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are all set to play the first match of the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/ACC
The head-to-head record between the two sides in T20I cricket is currently tied at 1-1.
Image: Twitter/ACC
The two teams previously met in the Asia Cup opener, where Sri Lanka lost by 8 wickets.
Image: Twitter/ACC
Both teams will be eager to win the game in order to further strengthen their position in the Super 4 stage.
Image: Twitter/ACC
The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place Sharjah Stadium at 7:30 p.m. IST.
Image: Twitter/ACC
