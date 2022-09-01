Suraj Alva
Sep 01 ,2022
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2022 match
Image: AP/SLC Cricket/Twitter
Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 38 runs which helped Sri Lanka reach a respectable total in first match. The left-hander will be keen to make a big score.
Image: ANI
Wanindu Hasaranga could only pick up a single wicket against Afghanistan. The all-rounder will have to play really well against Bangladesh in do or die clash.
Image: PTI
Shakib Al Hasan did not have the best of start to his Asia Cup campaign. The all-rounder will look lead the team by example in this do-or-die clash.
Image: AP
Mahmudullah could only score 25 runs in the previous match. Bangladesh will be hoping for a big score from their former skipper in the bunch match.
Image: AP
Chamika Karunaratne hit 31 runs off 38 deliveries against Afghanistan. The all-rounder will have to do much better to give Sri Lanka the chance to win.
Image: AP
Mosaddek Hossain was the best performer for Bangladesh in the previous match. He will look to continue from where he left off.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Maheesh Theekshana failed to pick up a wicket in the first match. Th mystery spinner would wan to put up better performance Against Bangladesh.
