Nehal Gautam
Aug 14 ,2022
Sridevi’s birth anniversary: A look at late actor’s unseen pictures
Image: Instagram/@sridevi.kapoor
Actor Sridevi can be seen carrying her daughter Khushi Kapoor on her shoulders while posing for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi shed major couple goals as the latter gave a peck on his cheek.
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi can be seen indulging in an intense conversation with singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi pose for the camera with vibrant smiles along with little Janhvi Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor
Boney Kapoor can be seen posing with Sridevi while holding each other's hands.
Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor
The iconic actor Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi were clicked having a candid moment together.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The picture depicted an adorable moment between Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The late actor Sridevi can be seen sitting with her two little daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k
