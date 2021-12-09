SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' trailer released: 5 highlights from Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer film
Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Sitarama Raju, an independence activist and a tribal leader who fought against the British Raj. He is also a cop in the British police.
Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad.
Bheem turns into a 'protector' for a girl captured by the British government. The latter then employs Alluri Sitarama Raju to nab Bheem.
The duo eventually becomes friends, however, Alluri later arrests Bheem for his crimes against the British. The trailer further shows how their friendship endures the ups and downs as they fight against the British government.
Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sita, Alluri Sitarama Raju's wife, who is briefly seen being kicked in the stomach by a British officer.
Ajay Devgn is also briefly seen in the trailer as he charges towards enemies while wielding a gun in his hand.
Set in the pre-Independence era, the trailer loaded with some intense action sequences, involving heavy use of VFX, weapons and stunts promise a grand magnum opus from director SS Rajamouli.
